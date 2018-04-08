Alexa Bliss Lost At WrestleMania But She's Still The Best

Alexa Bliss lost at Wrestlemania 34 to Nia Jax, ending her Raw Women’s title reign, but despite that, she’s still awesome.

Nia Jax stomped Bliss, despite the fact that they are real-life best friends. Some highlights from the match are below:

Bliss is by far, the best woman on the mic in the WWE and repeatedly drops phenomenal promos. While she’s great in the ring, her promo work has made her a star.

Here’s a look at one of the best WWE promos of the year that she dropped a few weeks ago:

Alexa Bliss is still the best despite her Wrestlemania loss. Need more proof? Look below and on the following pages.