Charley Hoffman Aced the Par-3 16th Hole During the Final Round of the Masters

Charley Hoffman’s name can often be heard on Thursday and Friday during The Masters, but on Sunday we heard it again. This time was because Hoffman delivered the first ace of the tournament at the par-3 16th hole.

Hoffman is currently five-under on his round and six-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has climbed all the way to 11-under after getting redemption on the par-3 12th hole with a birdie. He is just three back of Patrick Reed.