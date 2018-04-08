Charlotte Flair And Asuka Put On An All-Time Classic Match At WrestleMania 34

There are some big matches scheduled for Wrestlemania 34, but all of them will have a serious issue topping the SmackDown Women’s title match. Charlotte Flair and Asuka put on an all-time classic that wrestling fans will be talking about for a long time.

Entering the night, Asuka had won 244 straight matches and most expected her to top Flair and begin a new championship reign. In a back-and-forth match that featured a ton of crazy spots and near-falls, Flair wound up winning via submission after a 13-minute war.

After the match, both women were incredibly emotional and clearly battered from what was an intense battle. It was main event worthy.

