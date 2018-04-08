Johnny Manziel Throws TD Pass, Is Happy But Also Disappointed

The Johnny Manziel comeback tour is officially underway now, the former Heisman Trophy winner having played in his first football game in 832 days at a high school stadium in Austin. In his debut in The Spring League, Manziel went 9-for-15 for 82 yards and a touchdown, and came away from it all feeling good, but also not.

ESPN compared the quality of play in The Spring League — a developmental league players pay to play in — to what you’d see in the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game.

“It’s disappointing, some of the things that happened,” Manziel told ESPN, “but nevertheless, it’s a huge step for me. I put pads back on. A lot of people wrote me off just to even get to this point. I’m definitely emotional about it. I’m definitely happy about it. This isn’t the end goal for me, but I’m having fun again.”

Manziel, who was sacked three times, is hoping to hear from an NFL team after The Spring League’s next set of games on Thursday, but if that doesn’t happen he said he’ll make a two-year commitment to play in the CFL.