Patrick Reed is the 2018 Masters Champion, but Jordan Spieth Put on a Show

The Masters is over and Patrick Reed is your 2018 champion. Rory McIlroy said after his third round that all the pressure was on Reed, and he handled it like a major champion should. While Reed didn’t light up the scoreboard and make history with four rounds in the 60s, he did more than enough to hold off McIlroy, Fowler, and a version of Jordan Spieth that was good enough to make all of our jaws drop.

What we whitnessed today from Spieth was simply amazing. There are no other words to describe the round of golf that he played on Sunday at The Masters. He clawed his way back from five-under at the start of the day and into a tie with Patrick Reed at 14-under before Reed made a birdie on the 14th hole to take a one stroke lead. Spieth then clipped the tree with his tee shot on 18 and walked away with a bogey for a final round eight-under 64 to finish at 13-under for the tournament.

What was set up to be one of the greatest shots in Masters history had Spieth pulled off the impossible came on the par-5 13th hole when he decided to put his iron back in the bag and go for the green with a hybrid.

Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth | 13th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/QbRR2ZJdG4 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

The conversation between Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller is still going to be remembered for years.

Spieth then made a fantastic birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.

“YES!”

Jordan Spieth has come all the way back! He is now tied with Patrick Reed. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YpXPmTqhlW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2018

But Reed had no intention to go quietly, and birdied the 14th to take a one stroke lead heading into the 15th hole. Reed was forced to layup on 15, and then his shot from 82 yards out carried slightly over the green leaving him a slippery putt towards the water. He managed to get it to within a foot and collect a par while Spieth suffered misfortune on the 72nd hole. Reed followed that up with a par on the 16th hole after barely missing a birdie putt.

After a lengthy chip for birdie on the 17th that, luckily hit the hole or it may have run off the other side of the putting surface, Reed headed to the 72nd hole with a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler, who birdied the 18th hole and had a phenomenal round to get to 14-under.

Reed piped his drive on the 18th and followed that with a second shot that left him a very dangerous putt downhill towards the hole. That initial putt ran about three feet past and Reed was praying it would slow down.

With about three feet left to secure his first major victory, Patrick Reed drained the comeback putt for par and became the 2018 Masters champion.

Unfortunately, Rory McIlroy’s bid for the career grand slam will have to wait another year as he struggled with a two-over 74 in his final round to finish in a tie for fifth.