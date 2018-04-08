Ronda Rousey Taps Stephanie McMahon Out To Victory in Her WWE Debut at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 and dominated in ROWDY fashion. Teaming up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, the duo was victorious after Rousey forced McMahon to tap via Rousey’s signature armbar.

The crowd erupted when Rousey called out Triple H to square off, and Rousey took it to The Game:

But that was just the beginning, after multiple reverses and even a poke in the eye, Rousey made the boss tap all the way to victory:

Ronda Rousey makes Steph tap out to the armbar, plus reaction from another hardcore wrestling fan, where do they find these people?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9ZsJCW4iI1 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) April 9, 2018

It was just one match, but Rousey looked incredible and the crowd absolutely loved it. Speaking for the WWE Universe, we want more Ronda!

Here are some more photos and highlights from Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut:

kadın dediğin erkeğini taşıyacak. bu yüzden senciyiz ronda rousey.. #WrestleMania34 pic.twitter.com/m9cxHcT9LV — zlatan zlatanoğlu (@atavratzlatan) April 9, 2018