Scottie Pippen Is Not About To Let Isiah Thomas Get Away With Saying Lebron Is Better Than Jordan

In low-volume, monotone rant that absolutely must be watched in order to be fully appreciated, Scottie Pippen went after Isiah Thomas for saying Lebron James is better than Michael Jordan while Tracy McGrady did his best “Kermit sipping tea” impression.

Observe:

Scottie Pippen is SICK AND TIRED of Isaiah Thomas 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/vh1bARs8P5 — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 7, 2018

The best part is the beginning when Pippen looks directly into the camera and says, “I don’t agree with nothing (Thomas) ever did,” but it doesn’t really go downhill after that, either.

There’s no real point in laying out the arguments, since they’re the same arguments you’ve had a thousand times by now about Jordan and Lebron. But it is worth pointing out that Jordan and Thomas were famously icy toward each other, with Jordan essentially banning Thomas from playing on the Dream Team in 1992.

And during the Bulls’ rise in the late 80s and early 90s, Thomas’ Pistons made a point of roughing up Pippen with plays like this …

… and this …

Pippen and the Bulls got the last laugh, but it’ll be a cold day in hell before Pippen sides with Thomas about anything.