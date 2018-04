After weeks of being called out by John Cena to a match at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker finally had an answer. One year after “retiring” leaving his gear in the ring, The Deadman has risen.

The WWE did more teasing with Elias coming out to confront Cena after the lights went out, but the lightning struck, and The Undertaker came and defeated John Cena.

The Undertaker improves to 24-2 at WrestleMania.