Tempers flared between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon. It happened in the 2nd inning when Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and D-backs manager Torey Lovullo started jawing at each other. Molina took exception to something Lovullo said, and of course the benches cleared:

Here is another angle of the altercation. In this one it looks like Molina might’ve thrown a punch at Lovullo: