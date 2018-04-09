Five Brock Lesnar Fights UFC Needs To Make Happen

Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 34 with a win over Roman Reigns. Despite that happening, all signs point to Lesnar returning to the UFC soon. He still has to serve six months of a suspension for a positive PED test, but after that he’ll be eligible to compete

With that in mind, here’s a look at five fighters the UFC could match up with Lesnar when he does return.

Jon Jones

This is the fight everyone wants to see. No, there wouldn’t be any championship stakes involved, but it would be two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history squaring off.

Jon Jones currently has his fighting license revoked due to two positive PED tests and likely won’t get it back until 2019. But that would give Lesnar plenty of time for a tune-up fight and a lot of training before stepping back in the octagon.

Jones carries a record of 22-1 (1 no contest) but has never truly been defeated. His one loss came back in 2009 when he was disqualified for using an illegal elbow strike against Matt Hamill. He was clearly winning the fight before the DQ.

This fight would pit the big, bad Lesnar against the most purely talented fighter to ever step into the octagon. I’d watch.