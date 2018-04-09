PM Roundup: Brooke Burke; Andrew Luck Was Too Impatient During Recovery; Pat Riley Says LeBron Should Have Left Miami

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not win the Masters.

Brooke Burke is single: Brooke Burke has opened up about her divorce.

Luck can’t wait: Andrew Luck blames impatience for his lengthy recovery because he tried to come back too soon.

Riley agrees LeBron should have left Miami: Pat Rileysays LeBron James did the right thing by leaving Miami to return to Cleveland.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

How Good Does Shohei Ohtani Have to Be to Win the MVP?

Alexa Bliss Lost At WrestleMania But She’s Still The Best

Tony Finau’s Ankle Looks Pretty Gross

Five Brock Lesnar Fights UFC Needs To Make Happen

Around the Sports Internet:

The Masters ratings were up this year

Rob Gronkowski’s feud with Bill Belichick may be because of Tom Brady’s trainer

The NFL draft’s best kept quarterback secret

Odell Beckham Jr. drama is still swirling in New York

Song of the Day: