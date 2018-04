In the latest version of the NBA petty wars…check out what LeBron James is rocking tonight vs. the New York Knicks:

We all know the King does not forget, and this is definitely a shot at Enes Kanter. If you guys remember, Kanter said LeBron was not the king of New York, amongst many other things last November:

Enes Kanter to LeBron James: You're not the king of New York. That's Kristaps Porzingis' title. — https://t.co/7Y5Bl56Grg — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 14, 2017

This pettiness is why I love the NBA…can’t wait for the playoffs!