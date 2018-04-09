Media Agent Michael Klein Joining CAA

Michael Klein has left the boutique agency Maxx Talent for CAA, The Big Lead has learned. A spokesperson for CAA confirmed the news. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Klein represents a number of prominent clients in sports media, including Big Cat and PFT Commenter from Barstool Sports; ESPN’s Clinton Yates,Domonique Foxworth, Bomani Jones and Mina Kimes; Tom Haberstroh from Bleacher Report, and Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic. He also represents some people behind the scenes including Logan Swaim, who is the show runner for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, and Brett Rapkin, who made a documentary about Olympic athletes and mental health.

While many viewers are largely unaware about the extent to which agents and agencies take advantage of synergies, this is a significant acquisition for CAA. The three large-scale agencies that combine to represent a vast majority of the people you watch, listen to, and/or read in sports media are CAA, WME-IMG, and The Montag Group/IF Management. It’s an arms race and there has been much consolidation in recent years.

Klein joins a group of CAA sports media agents that includes Nick Khan, Matt Kramer (who, in disclosure, represents The Big Lead’s founder Jason McIntyre), Tom Young, Matt Olson, and Josh Santry.