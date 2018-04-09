Several Fans Attend White Sox Game

The weather in Chicago today is less than ideal for baseball-playing. The Cubs postponed their home opener. On the South Side, however, where people are much heartier, the White Sox and Rays are playing out of some sort of, uh, perceived duty maybe?

A game-time temperature of 35-degrees, a snow-coated field, and an 11 mph wind all played a factor in the attendance, which is understandably low.

"The White Sox are proud to announce a crowd of 6 fans today, breaking a 0 day sellout streak" pic.twitter.com/dDhiHmrS8g — Matt (@moneymat12345) April 9, 2018

Went with a foul ball. pic.twitter.com/Phjb5PNkpn — John Buckley (@jbuckle3) April 9, 2018

@whitesox I think you have an attendance problem when you get this for opening day pic.twitter.com/dtYaIb694e — Travis Nix (@tnix113) April 9, 2018

#WhiteSox fans are fed up. Bottom of the first. I better get a foul ball today. pic.twitter.com/kpxgLqdihE — Evan Sutton (@EvanWSutton) April 9, 2018

The few paying customers aren’t having the same amount of fun as the grounds crew had making such a sporting event possible.

The best way to spread baseball cheer is making the field nice and clear: https://t.co/WYvKTfJKRP pic.twitter.com/7lM1PaIzs1 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2018

The ratio of actual human bodies in seats to paid attendance is going to be laughable.