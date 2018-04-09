Several Fans Attend White Sox Game

The weather in Chicago today is less than ideal for baseball-playing. The Cubs postponed their home opener. On the South Side, however, where people are much heartier, the White Sox and Rays are playing out of some sort of, uh, perceived duty maybe?
A game-time temperature of 35-degrees, a snow-coated field, and an 11 mph wind all played a factor in the attendance, which is understandably low.
The few paying customers aren’t having the same amount of fun as the grounds crew had making such a sporting event possible.
The ratio of actual human bodies in seats to paid attendance is going to be laughable.
