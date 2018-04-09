Roundup: New Han Solo Movie Trailer; Shoehei Ohtani Threw 7 No-Hit Innings; & Patriots Won't Trade Up for Baker Mayfield

Elizabeth Turner, who Instagram was created for … Donald Trump is once again skipping the White House Correspondent’s dinner … “Father arrested on charge of homicide in death of 5-year-old” … Netflix made Ryan Murphy TV’s first $300 million man … “German police foil Berlin half-marathon attack plan” … the creator of Black-ish is looking to get out of his deal with ABC … startling photos six months after the Sonoma County wildfires … how Easter changed the world, featuring Constantine the Great … I don’t understand how in a country of over 300 million people, a poll of 1,500 matters at all … is Russell Westbrook the most overrated player in the NBA? … there was a fire at Trump Tower in NYC Saturday, and one person died …

The scorpion and the frog and Conor McGregor; LeBron isn’t going to the 76ers; Tony Gonzalez told a great story about Johnny Manziel; and there’s zero chance the Patriots trade for Baker Mayfield. [Podcast]

“MLS’s turf problem: can a league be world-class on artificial grass?” [The Guardian]

Really good, really long story about a basketball team on an Indian Reservation in Montana. [NYT Magazine]

Rory McIlroy had a rough Sunday at the Masters, falling from 2nd to tied for 5th. [Golf World]

Before you laugh at Jim McElwain, read this story. The former Florida coach did a nice thing. [Tampa Bay.com]

Discipline and Nick Saban. Mandatory read even if you don’t like college football. [SI.com]

Shohei Ohtani, the rookie from Japan, had a no-hitter broken up in the 7th inning. [Orange County Register]

I shouldn’t even link it because it’s so dumb, but the idea of the Texans trading or cutting JJ Watt anytime soon is very stupid. [The Sporting News]

The worst types of people on twitter. [Outkick the Coverage]

The new Han Solo movie trailer is incredible.

Josh Hart didn’t care about getting dunked on, so he challenged Donovan Mitchell and won.

Imagine looking outside of your window and there mountain lions just hanging out. This happened last month in Boulder Creek.