St. Louis Cardinals Announcer References a Sex Act, Spawns Classic Editor's Note

Mike Shannon, the voice of the St. Louis Cardinals on KMOX, added another feather to his cap on Saturday when he went off-script during an ad read for the Explore St. Louis website. The copy about glass-blowing brought to mind another activity.

Mike Shannon both entertaining and educational on the game today 😳 #STLCards pic.twitter.com/tOy21zD52f — Danny Schmidt (@dschmidt00) April 7, 2018

Even in today’s hypersensitive world, the 78-year-old’s improv didn’t quite rise to the level of deep, personal outrage from the masses. Shannon’s bosses also rushed to his defense with a somewhat dubious explanation.