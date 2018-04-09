Tony Finau's Ankle Looks Pretty Gross

Tony Finau rolled and dislocated his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-3 contest on Wednesday at The Masters. After popping it back into place, while on the course with everyone watching, Finau proceeded to have an MRI done to make sure there was no damage to his ankle. After the results came back all clear, he decided to give it a go and attempt to compete in his first Masters.

It worked out for Finau in the end. He shot rounds of 68-74-73-66 and finished tied for 10th, which earns him a trip back to Augusta next year.

Finau shared a couple of pictures of his extremely swollen ankle after completing his final round on Sunday and it looks quite painful.