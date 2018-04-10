Chris Davis Snaps Bat Over Knee, Barely Notices

As a normal person, it’s difficult to imagine myself doing most things professional athletes do with ease while engaged in competition. But breaking a baseball bat over my knee in disgust may be the most far-fetched. Anyone who has ever tried to replicate Bo Jackson’s signature move learns one thing: it hurts badly.

Chris Davis, burly Baltimore Orioles first baseman and home run enthusiast, is not like the rest of us, though, and showed it Monday night by obliterating his hitting instrument after a strikeout.

The bat snapped as if it were made out of balsa wood.

This, of course, was a righteous killing because we all know it’s always the bat’s fault when a hitter strikes out. Good riddance.