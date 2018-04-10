Roundup: Patrick Reed's Family Squabble; Terrifying Video of a Tiger Attack; & is Brad Pitt Dating MIT Professor?

Kara Del Toro, a model … the media, which is afraid of Jordan Peterson, keeps writing about him … why would you throw carrots at an alligator? … “This teacher doubled his salary by getting a job in California” … good take on the Atlantic firing Kevin Williamson … “Florida woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day” … as a South Asian, I was wondering how long it would take for Simpsons fans to go after Apu … he and his half brother got $750k after spending 30 years in jail despite being innocent; seven months later, he was broke … “Uber acquires dockless bike-share startup Jump” … why are Russian submarines near underwater cables that power the internet? … Brooke Burke speaks about her divorce from David Charvet …

Really powerful piece on Masters winner Patrick Reed, who hasn’t spoken to his parents in over five years, and his wife had them removed from the US Open once. [Golf.com]

The scorpion and the frog and Conor McGregor; LeBron isn’t going to the 76ers; Tony Gonzalez told a great story about Johnny Manziel; and there’s zero chance the Patriots trade for Baker Mayfield. [Podcast]

Here’s an NBA Mock Draft that has Marvin Bagley 2nd. Can someone explain the Wendell Carter love to me? [The Run Sports]

Bummer for Fleetwood Mac fans – guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has left the band. [Consequences of Sound]

The NFL Draft process is getting dumber by the day. True. [Ringer]

Nice story on Luka Doncic, but did anyone really think he was Darko 2.0? I hadn’t heard that or seen it anywhere. [ESPN]

The University of Cincinnati: “Between 2014 and 2017, the athletic department’s deficit totaled almost $102 million — a 33 percent increase over the prior four years.” [News Record]

Brad Pitt appears to be dating an MIT professor. [People]

The “Worst of Philadelphia” Final 4 is pretty spectacular. [Crossing Broad]

Oklahoma rallies to beat the Heat in Miami, locks up a playoff spot. A win in the season finale would vault them up to 6th. [Oklahoman]

Lots of juicy nuggets in this LeBron book excerpt: Unhappy with how things began with Erik Spoelstra, LeBron hinted to Pat Riley he wanted the legend to start coaching. [ESPN]

Heard about this on the Joe Rogan podcast and … wow. Had never seen this Tiger attack before.

The best of Ari Spyros on Billions. Doesn’t include stuff from this season, when he’s been hilarious.