Odell Beckham Responds to Ray Lewis via Instagram

Ray Lewis chastised Odell Beckham Jr. yesterday, claiming he’s let go of God and allowed “chaos” into his life. Shortly after, OBJ had a message for Lewis on his Instagram page:

As you can see, the wide receiver is not having it, and is definitely taking a shot at Lewis with the following statement:

“The foundation was installed at birth… we will survive and prevail… ALWAYS. God willing…”

I’m with OBJ on this one, and I’m glad he stood up for himself. I can’t wait to see if OBJ stays or is traded by the NFL Draft, but until then, the saga continues…