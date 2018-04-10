PM Roundup: Selena Gomez, TJ Miller in Hot Water, Aaron Rodgers Meets Dalai Lama

The PM Roundup, where we have a few questions about how Facebook works, and would like someone under 60 to explain the internet to us under oath.
Too much attention after some big breakups: Selena Gomez to paparazzi: “you’re scaring me”
TJ Miller is in Some Trouble: TJ Miller had himself quite the train ride. We really need to slow down with the fake threats in public venues.
Big Arm, the Lama: “he hauled off and threw one 10,000 feet into the base of a glacier.” No word on whether he told Aaron Rodgers to “relax.”
Gee, who could have seen this coming? Dana White is softening his stance on Conor McGregor. Somehow these crazy kids will figure out how to put on a fight together in the octagon.
Alabama Football Goes to the White House: No doubt a slow day in D.C.
Tweet of the Day: Sister Jean can’t throw strikes
