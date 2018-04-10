PM Roundup: Selena Gomez, TJ Miller in Hot Water, Aaron Rodgers Meets Dalai Lama

The PM Roundup, where we have a few questions about how Facebook works, and would like someone under 60 to explain the internet to us under oath.

Too much attention after some big breakups: Selena Gomez to paparazzi: “you’re scaring me”

TJ Miller is in Some Trouble: TJ Miller had himself quite the train ride. We really need to slow down with the fake threats in public venues.

Big Arm, the Lama: “he hauled off and threw one 10,000 feet into the base of a glacier.” No word on whether he told Aaron Rodgers to “relax.”

During a charity trip to India, Aaron Rodgers had the opportunity to meet the Dalai Lamahttps://t.co/3flvRRzwt7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2018

Gee, who could have seen this coming? Dana White is softening his stance on Conor McGregor. Somehow these crazy kids will figure out how to put on a fight together in the octagon.

Alabama Football Goes to the White House: No doubt a slow day in D.C.

Tweet of the Day: Sister Jean can’t throw strikes

Sister Jean fires the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Nice! pic.twitter.com/iqsego713u — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 10, 2018

