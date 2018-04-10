VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Kissing Two Women; Pregnant Girlfriend Khloe Kardashian Devastated

TMZ obtained a video of Tristan Thompson kissing two women over the weekend. This is important as he is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian who is nine months pregnant.
After seeing these photos, Kardashian is devastated. A source told HollywoodLife:
“Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful. It breaks her heart to see the man she loves with someone else. It hurts and she is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense. The whole situation is horrible and Khloe doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.”
