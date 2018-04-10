VIDEO: We Almost Lost Pedro Martinez to a Big Ball of Tape on Live Television

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez sustained a small head injury during last night’s MLB Tonight broadcast when a demo in Studio 42 turned dangerous. Martinez lobbed a wadded-up piece of tape to fellow co-host Harold Reynolds, who made solid contact with a wood bat and sent the debris flying at high velocity. No StatCast data is available because the situation was deemed to tragic to trivialize with advanced analytics.

Martinez thankfully escaped major injury, in part to the heroic efforts of Sean Casey, who must believe laughter is the best and only medicine.

My reporting suggests this was merely an accident, not a ham-handed play by Reynolds to get more airtime. Having said that, he would be wise brace for a beanball the next time Martinez gets the chance to throw anything in his direction. The man knows how to settle the score.