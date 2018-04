Things got heated in the San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game today. Luis Perdomo threw behind Nolan Arenado, and that is when it got heated. Nolan Arenado charged the mound, Perdomo threw his glove at Arenado, and then Arenado threw a punch. Of course the benches cleared as well. Check it out here:

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018