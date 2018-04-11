"INC5760131" Reply-All Apocalypse Grips ESPN

ESPN employees are self-reporting that they are in the midst of a company-wide reply-all email situation this morning. This is one of the worst things that can happen in 2018 and we take no pleasure in realizing the sheer deluge of nonsense terrorizing inboxes everywhere.
Hang in there, ESPNers. And feel free to share the important subject matter brought to literally everyone’s attention. Bet it was worth it.
UPDATE: An hour in, saner minds may have prevailed.
More on this as it develops.
