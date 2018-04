This man stumbled into a $52,623.87 winning ticket yesterday after accidentally selecting Roma to beat Barcelona. That game was the last leg of his five-team parlay. The craziest part of this story is that he actually tried to cancel that bet, but missed the window to do so. Wowzers!

Talk about lucky! This customer bought a JustBet ticket and ACCIDENTALLY put Roma to win, he tried to cancel it, but missed the cancellation window and then… BOOM! FT: Roma 3- Barcelona 0 pic.twitter.com/8bJLdLKWzD — JustBet Sports Bet (@JustBet_Ja) April 10, 2018

Why can’t this ever happen to me?! 🤷‍♂️