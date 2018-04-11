PM Roundup: Elena Santarelli, Game of Thrones Battle Scene, Glen Davis A Person of Interest, Andre the Giant

USA Today Sports

The Big Lead’s PM Roundup, where we are all impatiently waiting for the NBA Playoffs here on the final day of the regular season.

Elena Santarelli … 

Game of Thrones Update: A battle scene took 55 night in a row to shoot.

Big Baby back in the news: Glen Davis is a person of interest in a parking lot attack that left a man hospitalized.

Andre the Giant myths: The director of HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary discusses what is not true about the legend.

Get Up! is expensive: ESPN’s new morning show is still getting crushed by the critics for its price.

Tweet of the Day: Did anyone follow the model seen with Tristan Thompson in time?

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

“INC5760131” Reply-All Apocalypse Grips ESPN

Tristan Thompson Kissing Two Women; Pregnant Girlfriend Khloe Kardashian Devastated

The 50 Best Music Videos of All-Time

Re-Draft of the 2017 NBA Lottery Picks

Around the Sports Internet:

Would drafting Josh Allen end the Browns’ analytics era?

A break down of all the NBA playoff scenarios.

What does Peyton Manning miss most about football?

Song of the Day:

