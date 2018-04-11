Re-Draft of the 2017 NBA Lottery Picks

There’s always something for everyone when it comes to the NBA Draft. If your team stinks or is tanking, the Draft gives you hope. And if you are an NBA prognosticator, you want to be the guy who says “I knew that guy was going to be great,” or “I told you that foo was going to be a bum!”

While it’s been fun researching the players in the upcoming 2018 draft, I thought to myself what if teams had another shot at the 2017 draft? Which rookies would go at the top? Who would fall out of the lottery?

After taking into account talent + team needs, here’s my top-14 draft board for a do-over of last year’s picks:

1. Philadelphia 76ers – Jayson Tatum (actual selection: 3)

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Donovan Mitchell (actual selection: 13)

3. Boston Celtics – Lauri Markkanen (actual selection: 7)

4. Phoenix Suns – Lonzo Ball (actual selection: 2)

5. Sacramento Kings – Markelle Fultz (actual selection: 1)

6. Orlando Magic – Dennis Smith Jr. (actual selection: 9)

Related Odell Beckham Responds to Ray Lewis via Instagram

7. Chicago Bulls – Kyle Kuzma (actual selection: 27)

8. New York Knicks – Josh Jackson (actual selection: 4)

9. Dallas Mavericks – De’Aaron Fox (actual selection: 5)

10. Portland Trailblazers – Jonathan Isaac (actual selection: 6)

11. Charlotte Hornets – John Collins (actual selection: 19)

12. Detroit Pistons – Josh Hart (actual selection: 30)

13. Utah Jazz – Jarrett Allen (actual selection: 22)

14. Miami Heat – Bam Adebayo (actual selection: 14)

3 top risers: Kyle Kuzma +20, Josh Hart +18, Donovan Mitchell +11

Dropping out: Frank Ntilikina, Zach Collins, Malik Monk, Luke Kennard

Just missed: Luke Kennard, Dillon Brooks, OG Anunoby, Jordan Bell