Re-Draft of the 2017 NBA Lottery Picks

There’s always something for everyone when it comes to the NBA Draft. If your team stinks or is tanking, the Draft gives you hope. And if you are an NBA prognosticator, you want to be the guy who says “I knew that guy was going to be great,” or “I told you that foo was going to be a bum!”

While it’s been fun researching the players in the upcoming 2018 draft, I thought to myself what if teams had another shot at the 2017 draft? Which rookies would go at the top? Who would fall out of the lottery?

After taking into account talent + team needs, here’s my top-14 draft board for a do-over of last year’s picks:

1. Philadelphia 76ersJayson Tatum (actual selection: 3)

2. Los Angeles LakersDonovan Mitchell (actual selection: 13)

3. Boston CelticsLauri Markkanen (actual selection: 7)

4. Phoenix SunsLonzo Ball (actual selection: 2)

5. Sacramento KingsMarkelle Fultz (actual selection: 1)

6. Orlando Magic – Dennis Smith Jr. (actual selection: 9)

7. Chicago Bulls – Kyle Kuzma (actual selection: 27)

8. New York Knicks – Josh Jackson (actual selection: 4)

9. Dallas Mavericks – De’Aaron Fox (actual selection: 5)

10. Portland Trailblazers – Jonathan Isaac (actual selection: 6)

11. Charlotte Hornets – John Collins (actual selection: 19)

12. Detroit Pistons – Josh Hart (actual selection: 30)

13. Utah Jazz – Jarrett Allen (actual selection: 22)

14. Miami Heat – Bam Adebayo (actual selection: 14)

3 top risers: Kyle Kuzma +20, Josh Hart +18, Donovan Mitchell +11

Dropping out: Frank Ntilikina, Zach Collins, Malik Monk, Luke Kennard

Just missed: Luke Kennard, Dillon Brooks, OG Anunoby, Jordan Bell

