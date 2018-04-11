Roundup: Robert Kraft Visits Rapper in Prison; Jazz Crush Warriors for 3rd Time; & Bee Sting Leads to $12,000 ER Bill

Jasmine Tookes, a Victoria’s Secret Model … Robert Kraft, Patriots owner, visited Meek Mill in prison … “She was missing for 51 years, then this paper took up the case” … the astronaut who didn’t get interested in science until college … “Trump thrives in areas that lack traditional news outlets” … how are publishers coping with Facebook’s changes? … she got stung by a bee; her ER bill was $12,000 … “Facebook takes down over 200 accounts and pages run by the IRA, a notorious Russian troll farm” … I’ll read anything about Jessica Chastain, the great actress … “Judge admits to stealing neighbor’s underwear” …

The 2014 NFL Draft class for receivers was epic. But since there hasn’t been a really good once since … “crisis.” [SI.com]

The Warriors lost to the Jazz by 40. They weren’t trying to win, but they also lost to Utah by 19 and 30 this season. Luckily, they won’t face in the 1st round. [Salt Lake Trib]

Cool breakdown of who CBS showed most – and least – Sunday at the Masters. [Classic TV Sports]

The scorpion and the frog and Conor McGregor; LeBron isn’t going to the 76ers; Tony Gonzalez told a great story about Johnny Manziel; and there’s zero chance the Patriots trade for Baker Mayfield. [Podcast]

A TV reporter in Milwaukee was arrested after punching the boyfriend of one of his colleagues. [Journal-Sentinel]

Big loss – literally – to the Bills offensive line with Richie Incognito retiring. [Buffalo News]

Because the NBA never stops being fun: Donovan Mitchell didn’t respond to Ben Simmons, he just wore a hoodie with the definition of “rookie.” [Crossing Broad]

The Washington Huskies have dumped NIKE for Adidas. [Seattle Times]

Reminder: The Pittsburgh Penguins have had many, many memorable playoff games. [Post-Gazette]

The idea that a graphic on ESPN could “ruin” baseball on TV is laughable. [NY Post]

This is eight years old, but I’m in awe of an elephant painting a self-portrait.

The best of “Dollar” Bill Stern on Billions. If you’re not watching this show … you really need to get Showtime.

A terrifying fire at a dance studio in New Jersey meant these girls just had to jump off the balcony.

Seven lions are intrigued by a porcupine.