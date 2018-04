Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power and is currently being evaluated. Daniel Norris has been brought in to pitch. pic.twitter.com/T2QQ9ms1Xj — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 11, 2018

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann left tonight’s start against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning after taking a Jason Kipnis liner to the jaw. He was initially diagnosed with only a contusion but is at a hospital for further evaluation.

Kipnis’ shot had an exit velocity of over 105 mph caromed all the way to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who made the out.

Here’s hoping Zimmermann escaped serious injury.