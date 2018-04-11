Tim Tebow Update: Yikes

Tim Tebow made headlines last week when he blasted a three-run homer in his first at-bat with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Since then, he’s largely been off the radar, save for being offered a job playing quarterback for Steve Spurrier in Orlando. It turns out this is because the baseball isn’t going so great.

Since that dinger, Tebow is 1-for-14. Through four games he’s hitting .133 and slugging .333. He’s struck out in more than half his at-bats without drawing a walk.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is on record saying he believes the 30-year-old outfielder has what it takes to make the Major Leagues. At this point it’s unclear when or why the big club, off to its best start in franchise history at 9-1, would need his services.

But hope spring eternal for all those dreamers out there.