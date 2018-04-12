PM Roundup: Francesca Dutton; Khloe Kardashian Has Her Baby; James Harden's Beard

The Big Lead’s PM Roundup, where we can’t blame gravity for falling in love…



Off the market news: It has been revealed Entourage’s Kevin Connolly is dating actress Francesca Dutton.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson update: Just two days after the couple had their personal problems go viral, they welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Food in a beard: James Harden explains how he gets food in his beard all the time.

Did the WWE fail?: The WWE’s decision on how to build Roman Reigns has changed everything.

Tweet of the Day: Works the same?

Elderly gent sitting next to me is editing Wikipedia articles on our flight. He does not have a computer. He has a pen and printouts. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 12, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The Seattle Seahawks Postponed a Meeting with Colin Kaepernick Because He Won’t Stop Kneeling During the National Anthem

Martellus Bennett Cussed at Stephen A. Smith for Criticizing His Statements on Marijuana Use

The Big Lead 2017-2018 NBA Awards: James Harden or LeBron James?

Reuben Foster Charged With Felony, Allegedly Ruptured Girlfriend’s Eardrum After Punching Her 8-10 Times.

Around the Sports Internet:

According to J.R. Smith, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan two years ago.

Aaron Rodgers is not “super itchy” about getting back to football.

Updated odds for the NBA Finals.

Bryce Harper’s viral hair dryer video was all a stunt to help sell hair products.

Song of the Day: