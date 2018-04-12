The Seattle Seahawks Postponed a Meeting with Colin Kaepernick Because He Won't Stop Kneeling During the National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick refuses to stop kneeling during the National Anthem, and as a result, no NFL team is going to sign him. That’s been clear for at least a year now, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle was interested in Kaepernick, but …

After arranging for Colin Kaepernick to work out for the Seahawks this week, Seattle postponed the trip when the quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, league sources tell ESPN. More ahead on NFL Live now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2018

Why are we so surprised by this? I know some people will yell about labor lawyers and such, but they are business that can be run however they see fit. In the NBA you cannot kneel. There’s a rule against it. The NFL should just adopt the same rule and move on. They’re letting this issue fester and drive people away from the game.

There’s no doubt kneeling had an impact on ratings; I personally know a family member (wife’s side) who watched the NFL every Sunday for years … and stopped last season when the kneeling began. He stopped cold turkey. He is a Vietnam War veteran. He has many friends in the same boat.

.@WhitlockJason doesn’t have a problem with the Bengals owner asking Eric Reid about on-field protests pic.twitter.com/829am4xlVI — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 11, 2018

I can’t find fault with the Bengals asking Eric Reid about kneeling, or the Seahawks asking Kaepernick.