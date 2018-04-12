NFL USA Today Sports

Martellus Bennett Cussed at Stephen A. Smith for Criticizing His Statements on Marijuana Use

NFL

Martellus Bennett has never been known to shy away from topics he feels strongly about, and this time it was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith:

Earlier today on First Take, Stephen A. responded to the statement Bennett made about “89% of NFL players using marijuana” on The Simms And Lefkoe Podcast.

Stephen A. said it was ill-advised and a “dumb time” to make this comment:

He also took issue with Bennett putting the other NFL players in the “eye of the storm” by speaking about so many of them.

Stephen A. has been known to yell the phrase, “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEED!”

