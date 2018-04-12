Martellus Bennett Cussed at Stephen A. Smith for Criticizing His Statements on Marijuana Use

Martellus Bennett has never been known to shy away from topics he feels strongly about, and this time it was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith:

Fuck you @stephenasmith all you do is hate on everybody 100% of the time. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 12, 2018

Earlier today on First Take, Stephen A. responded to the statement Bennett made about “89% of NFL players using marijuana” on The Simms And Lefkoe Podcast.

Stephen A. said it was ill-advised and a “dumb time” to make this comment:

He also took issue with Bennett putting the other NFL players in the “eye of the storm” by speaking about so many of them.

Stephen A. has been known to yell the phrase, “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEED!”