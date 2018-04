Alabama football coach Nick Saban broke from his usual oatmeal pie routine to feast on another snack: a terrible tasting lemon. Saban bit into the fruit with great gusto, then allowed a camera to capture his delightful reaction in the name of supporting Aubreigh’s Army, a fund-raising effort for a fifth-grader battling cancer.

There will be GIFS. And stills.

But, hey, all for a good cause.