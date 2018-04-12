Golf USA Today Sports

Patrick Reed Wore His Green Jacket in a Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru

Patrick Reed has been enjoying the media tour that comes with winning The Masters. His one stroke win over Rickie Fowler was impressive and his dedication to wearing the green jacket that comes with that glory is also nice to see.

On Tuesday, Reed rolled through a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru in Texas and gave the folks at the window quite a surprise.

So far, Reed has appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, visited the Empire State building and New York Stock Exchange, sat court side at a Cavs-Knicks game, met with Guy Fieri, appeared on CBS This Morning Show, appeared on Bloomberg TV while visiting the Bloomberg headquarters, and took a picture in Times Square.

