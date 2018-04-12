Patrick Reed Wore His Green Jacket in a Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru

Patrick Reed has been enjoying the media tour that comes with winning The Masters. His one stroke win over Rickie Fowler was impressive and his dedication to wearing the green jacket that comes with that glory is also nice to see.

On Tuesday, Reed rolled through a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru in Texas and gave the folks at the window quite a surprise.

Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A Drive Thru!! Welcome home to the 2018 Masters Winner- Patrick Reed with his beautiful wife! ⛳️🏆

Green jacket ✅ Chick-fil-A ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEp8yWZcDv — CFA THE WOODLANDS (@thewoodlandscfa) April 11, 2018

So far, Reed has appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, visited the Empire State building and New York Stock Exchange, sat court side at a Cavs-Knicks game, met with Guy Fieri, appeared on CBS This Morning Show, appeared on Bloomberg TV while visiting the Bloomberg headquarters, and took a picture in Times Square.