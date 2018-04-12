The Big Lead 2017-2018 NBA Awards: James Harden or LeBron James?

With the 2017-2018 NBA regular season finally over, and the playoffs starting Saturday, it’s awards time. Here are our staff picks for the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Vik Chokshi
MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James
DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Draymond Green
ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell
MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Fred Van Vleet
Sixth Man: Lou Williams. Runner-up: Will Barton
COY co-winners: Brad Stevens and Quinn Snyder
Ryan Phillips
MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James
DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Anthony Davis
ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell
MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Julius Randle
Sixth Man: Lou Williams. Runner-up: Fred VanVleet
COY: Dwane Casey. Runner-up: Brett Brown
Jason McIntyre
MVP: LeBron James. Runner-up: James Harden
Defensive Player of the Year: Joel Embiid. Runner-up: Anthony Davis.
Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell
Most-Improved Player: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Nikola Jokic
Sixth Man: Lou Williams Runner-up: Eric Gordon
Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston. Runner-up: Quin Snyder, Utah
Bobby Burack
MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James
DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Anthony Davis
ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell
MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Steven Adams
Sixth Man: Eric Gordon. Runner-up: Lou Williams
COY: Dwane Casey. Runner-up: Mike D’Antoni
