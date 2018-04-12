The Big Lead 2017-2018 NBA Awards: James Harden or LeBron James?

With the 2017-2018 NBA regular season finally over, and the playoffs starting Saturday, it’s awards time. Here are our staff picks for the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Vik Chokshi

MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James

DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Draymond Green

ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell

MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Fred Van Vleet

Sixth Man: Lou Williams. Runner-up: Will Barton

COY co-winners: Brad Stevens and Quinn Snyder

Ryan Phillips

MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James

DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Anthony Davis

ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell

MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Julius Randle

Sixth Man: Lou Williams. Runner-up: Fred VanVleet

COY: Dwane Casey. Runner-up: Brett Brown

Jason McIntyre

MVP: LeBron James. Runner-up: James Harden

Defensive Player of the Year: Joel Embiid. Runner-up: Anthony Davis.

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell

Most-Improved Player: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Nikola Jokic

Sixth Man: Lou Williams Runner-up: Eric Gordon

Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston. Runner-up: Quin Snyder, Utah

Bobby Burack

MVP: James Harden. Runner-up: LeBron James

DPOY: Rudy Gobert. Runner-up: Anthony Davis

ROY: Ben Simmons. Runner-up: Donovan Mitchell

MIP: Victor Oladipo. Runner-up: Steven Adams

Sixth Man: Eric Gordon. Runner-up: Lou Williams

COY: Dwane Casey. Runner-up: Mike D’Antoni