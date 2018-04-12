VIDEO: Uh, Did Odubel Herrera Rob a Home Run With a No-Look Catch?

Philadelphia Philles center fielder Odubel Herrera took a home run away from Reds’ Scooter Gennett in the 10th inning of Wednesday night’s game by timing his leap perfectly and snagging the ball before it carried over the fence.

It was a difficult play to make — and that degree of difficulty may be seen in a new light if you believe Herrera wasn’t even looking at the ball when he caught it, which multiple replays present as a possibility.

By basketball standards, this would be considered “no-look.” But that may say more about how that term is used liberally. Meaning: a lot of so-called “no-look” passes are no more difficult than they would be if eye contact was maintained. The motion is almost completed when the eyes look away. The cake is baked and the rest is just icing.

Same thing here with Herrera. He did not technically watch the ball into the glove, but I’m not sure not doing so made the play more impressive or if doing so would have made the play any easier, considering the head tilt required.

It certainly looked cool, though.