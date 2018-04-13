Boxer Rod Salka Wore 'America 1st' Shorts Featuring Brick Wall Design Against Mexican Fighter, Lost

Rod Salka, a 35-year-old super-featherweight, decided to make boxing great again in his match last night in California against Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas. Salka wore Donald Trump-inspired “America 1st” shorts that featured a brick wall pattern on them.

The decision to provide the equivalent of bulletin board material and motivation to Vargas did not work out for Salka. Vargas beat Salka into submission and he didn’t return for the seventh round.

Lmao enjoy getting plastered by a Mexican my guy pic.twitter.com/uQnETLC0vE — Phil Lo Grey-co (@BoxrecGrey) April 13, 2018

Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his trunks against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas, and ended up getting his ass kicked #boxing pic.twitter.com/CmNfIeU6X1 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 13, 2018

Salka, who hails from Pennsylvania, dropped to 24-5 for his career. There has been no word on who ended up paying for the wall shorts.