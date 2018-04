Bryce Tucker has the closer mentality pic.twitter.com/vv6NwH3eBH — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) April 12, 2018

UCF closer Bryce Tucker found himself in a bases-loaded, no out jam against the Miami Hurricanes. With the potential game-tying run at the plate, the preseason All-American buckled down and struck out the side to secure the save. Then he did the only reasonable thing a Kenny Powers-type would do: deliver a brain-bruising headbutt to the catcher.

Why?

Because pain don’t hurt and closers must have a short memory. Head trauma helps.