Dez Bryant Is Tweeting Through It, Taking It Personally

Dez Bryant has been officially released by the Dallas Cowboys. His services are in great demand and he’ll surely find a landing place in short order. Anyone who expected him to put his head down and lay low while that happens hasn’t been paying attention.

On his way out, Bryant reportedly expressed his intention to play Dallas twice next year. The wide receiver then doubled down via Twitter.

Key words in this statement.. Several input.. something I already knew https://t.co/2P0mAIOSVs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Then he opened up about his feelings.

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

You know how they play https://t.co/EYUSIHmYdP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

And you know what? This is great news for NFL fans who love a good storyline. Bryant knows his talent will allow him the opportunity to speak his mind and be candid about his departure from Dallas.

If he is taking it personally, then the bark about going to a division rival might have some bite behind it. The Bryant-Cowboys drama can live on even if Dez is with another team. It’s a win-win-win.