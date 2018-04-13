Roundup: James Comey Book Leaks; Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth; James Harden's Eclectic Style

James Harden understands that sour gummi bears are delicious … FIFA wants to expand the World Cup to 48 teams … James Comey is going to sell a few books … The RNC has a plan to combat it … Richie Incognito is done … Nikolas Cruz has a $800K trust fund … Martin Scorsese directing SCTV reunion … Kobe Bryant’s upcoming TV show clearly part of his EGOT campaign … Doormen see everything, know things … Khloe Kardashian gives birth … Mississippi State dudes break into Alabama athletic facility … Oh yeah, get those frequent flier miles … How legalized sports betting will sell itself … Jim Harbaugh wanted Aaron Judge to play tight end at Stanford … Former Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight transferring to UCLA … Ground invasion of North Korea doesn’t sound great … Thunder not happy with announcer’s “cotton-picking” comment … Chrissy Teigen.

ESPN +: What it is and what it doesn’t want to be. [Recode]

Hard to believe the terrible NFL Draft hats passed the vetting process but here we are. [SB Nation]

Borg vs. McEnroe movie guaranteed to deliver fantastic hair. [NPR]

Terrific column on why Reuben Foster should have been cut. Already. [The Athletic]

When you accidentally climb a mountain. [AU]

Life isn’t as hard as they make it look in infomercials.