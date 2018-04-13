Take The Big Lead's NCAA Basketball FBI Investigation SATs!

As our nation’s high schoolers prepare for the standardized tests that will determine the fate of their lives once and for all — the SAT and ACT — we here at The Big Lead are also in a testing mood.

And it occurred to us that no topic in sports right now is better suited to an SAT-style examination than the FBI’s investigation into college basketball, which has seen dozens arrested, players and coaches slandered, reports retracted, and all manner of chaos and confusion.

So here is a test of how well you’ve been keeping up.