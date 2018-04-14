This Derek Jeter Thing Is Just Getting Sad Now

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter will not be attending his team’s upcoming two-game series in the Bronx because it would be uncomfortable.

“It would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a story one way or the other, so I might as well get out in front of it and say I’m not going.”

In the interest of fairness, let’s point out that Jeter did attend a spring training game between his current and former teams, concede all that happened with the Giancarlo Stanton trade made things a bit weird, and state there’s no requirement he travel to New York City.

With that out of the way, a more obvious point.

This is truly a sad state of play for Jeter, who has played a major role in making it that way with his actions as executive. One could point out he’s not exactly universally beloved in his own market. Attending games at Marlins Park is, in a way, an awkward situation for him too.

It’s a bit depressing he’s not comfortable in Yankee Stadium after all he did with the franchise — no matter what you think about him. He hasn’t been back since his Monument Park ceremony last May. When will the next time be?

Again, the question remains: is this really what he envisioned his post-playing career would look like? And when will this start resembling any type of fun for him?