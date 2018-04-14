Here's What a Three-Run Sacrifice Fly Looks Like

We’re showing you this three-run sacrifice fly from Friday night’s Pirates-Marlins game but want to be perfectly clear that we are not glorifying the poor defense required to bring such a freak occurrence into existence. Consider it a somber PSA to what can befall a club when they throw the ball around the yard like it’s a Bad News Bears reboot.

There has never been a more relate-able figure than Buccos pitcher Chad Kuhl, who was understandably incredulous. All of this could have been avoided if Gregory Polanco had thrown the ball to the cutoff man. Sometimes when you go big, everyone else comes home.