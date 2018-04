Joel Embiid is out here predicting the teams Philly will beat in the NBA Playoffs. Embiid made his round-by-round playoff predictions in his latest Instagram post (make sure your scroll):

First the Miami Heat, then the Boston Celtics, followed by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing it off with the Golden State Warriors for the chip!

Can the year of Philly continue? No matter what happens, we know Embiid is going to put on a show on and off the court.