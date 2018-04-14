Ryan Shazier Stands, Pumps Up Crowd at Ohio State Spring Game

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to Ohio State for today’s spring game and showed just how far he’s come in the recovery process by standing to fire up the Horseshoe crowd.

It'll be tough to top this @B1Gfootball spring moment. So great to see former @OhioStateFB star LB @RyanShazier back in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/LFGdVFpzEy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 14, 2018

Shazier suffered a severe back injury in early December and has been ruled out for the 2018 season. He is serving as an honorary captain for today’s game.

Considering how dire his situation looked and sounded in the immediate aftermath, it’s fantastic to see each and every step in the right direction.