NFL USA Today Sports

Ryan Shazier Stands, Pumps Up Crowd at Ohio State Spring Game

Ryan Shazier Stands, Pumps Up Crowd at Ohio State Spring Game

NFL

Ryan Shazier Stands, Pumps Up Crowd at Ohio State Spring Game

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to Ohio State for today’s spring game and showed just how far he’s come in the recovery process by standing to fire up the Horseshoe crowd.

Shazier suffered a severe back injury in early December and has been ruled out for the 2018 season. He is serving as an honorary captain for today’s game.

Considering how dire his situation looked and sounded in the immediate aftermath, it’s fantastic to see each and every step in the right direction.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home