John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Broken Up

John Cena and Nikki Bella have confirmed to Us Weekly that they have broken off their engagement. They had been together for six years. They gave the tabloid the following statement:

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple tells Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

From the outside this is pretty surprising. While Cena had told Rolling Stone in 2016 that “I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage,” he proposed at WrestleMania. In addition to their roles in WWE (where Nikki has missed a lot of time of late due to injury), they have been on the E! reality series Total Bellas together since late 2016. The photo up-top was taken less than two weeks ago.

While Cena recently admitted to Us Weekly that they have some relationship struggles and sometimes go months at a time without seeing each other, he said that “Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

It will be interesting to see if there are any follow-up leaks as to reasons why this has happened, and how it is addressed, if at all, in WWE canon.