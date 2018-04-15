Lance Stephenson, LeBron James Log Another Chapter in their Ridiculous Rivalry

They’re doing it again.

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are going viral for standing next each other. Stephenson got under James’ skin. They were bumping, smacking, flopping and acting. It’s all happening again. And here’s hoping it never stops.

Lance and LeBron had a few moments in Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Stephenson’s Pacers came away winners.

Lance vs. LeBron is undefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/GLLGE8qPWZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2018

During one stoppage of play, Stephenson crouched into a ludicrously low defensive stance beside LeBron, who couldn’t help but laugh. The moment was reminiscent of the time Stephenson blew on LeBron. He also once bumped LeBron’s face, which brings us to the other popcorn moments from Game 1.

Stephenson was all about bumping LeBron in the face. In what can be generously called a block attempt, Stephenson smacked LeBron in the face during a layup attempt.

LeBron took a hard head shot from Lance 😬 pic.twitter.com/jLsT8TtIYQ — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 15, 2018

Stephenson also threw inhibitions to the wind on a steal attempt. He reached in, and punched at the ball. LeBron proceeded to make a scene.

LeBron James Pretends To Get Hit in the Face By Lance Stephenson! Cavaliers vs Pacers: https://t.co/MC5p0GyMdT via @YouTube — NBA TV🔝💯🔥 (@sampthegamer) April 15, 2018

LeBron actually tried to get revenge amid Stephenson’s antics. But the joke was on LeBron again.

Stephenson threw down a bonkers dunk during the first quarter. James clearly had intent to ruin it. LeBron, who has patented the chasedown block (see: Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals), appeared to want to block Stephenson from behind. But by the time LeBron got cleared for takeoff, Stephenson was head butting the hoop in celebration of a massive and-1.

Watch Lance Stephenson finish a monster dunk by going full Gus Frerotte pic.twitter.com/BNnHDbCOt6 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) April 15, 2018

But LeBron finally got in a jab during a free throw. He mocked Stephenson’s head butt later in the game.

Haha LeBron headbutts the stanchion after Lance did earlier… @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/0ZQwHW6rvc — Binyomin Goldgrab (@bgoldgrab) April 15, 2018

LeBron and Lance are caricatures when they’re playing against one another. For most, Stephenson is the surprisingly likable bad guy because he’s better than anyone at bothering LeBron, the hard-to-like good guy.

They’re two NBA stars with a gift for theatric moments. And my oh my, they play their parts well.