The Celtics and Bucks Display Why the NBA Is On Fire

In an era where television ratings rarely move to the upward direction, apparently, nobody told the NBA. The regular season’s ratings were up 8% year-over-year, and the first day of the playoffs shot up 17%. Want to know why? Because of games like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks just showcased.

The game was missing its biggest star in Kyrie Irving, but that did not stop the game from becoming a thrill ride. This game had everything a sports fan can dream of: drama, suspense, a rabid crowd, clutch shots, missed free throws, blocks, decisions, and buzzer beaters.

Here are some of the top moments from the Celtics 113-107 win over the Bucks:

Last year’s Rookie of The Year Malcolm Brogdon made his mark with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Malcolm Brogdon ties the game at 96 with the CLUTCH THREE! 👌#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I5eSfC457O — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 15, 2018

Nine seconds later, Eric Bledsoe was put on skates; Terry Rozier went clutch:

TERRY ROZIER SHAKES BLEDSOE FOR THE BIG TIME 👌! 😱😱😱#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/H2e8dJ4cvl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 15, 2018

But with a half second left to play, Khris Middleton wasn’t letting his team go down.

Legends are made in the playoffs. Shout out Khris Middleton. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/mPn9TXWmtP — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 15, 2018

Some fans were upset:

When you forget that life’s too short to bet the under pic.twitter.com/ZlFvadjBRS — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 15, 2018

The Celtics defense, led by Jayson Tatum, was not going to go to another OT. He blocked Brogdan with 30 seconds left in the game.

That was fun.